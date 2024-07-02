InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

