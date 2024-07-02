InTrack Investment Management Inc Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,140 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 129.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 79.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,206 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $155,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,245 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,325. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

