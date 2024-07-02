InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $613,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.81. 1,833,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,197. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

