InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 651 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,062,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,110. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.13 and its 200 day moving average is $246.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

