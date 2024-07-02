InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 80 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,611,000 after buying an additional 72,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,881,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,887,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,866,000 after acquiring an additional 105,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,653,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,153,000 after acquiring an additional 114,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPG traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.78. 1,111,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,386. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.