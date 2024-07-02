InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 983 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

QQQM traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,010. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.22. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

