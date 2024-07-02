InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes $249,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,405 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.39. 3,234,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

