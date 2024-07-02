InTrack Investment Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ELV traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.92. 1,035,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.38.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.