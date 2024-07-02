Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $651.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,425. The stock has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $444.19 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.