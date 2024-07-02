Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 5.0% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.79.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $437.62. 514,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,077. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $448.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

