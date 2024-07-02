Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0715 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

Invesco Bond Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,810. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $16.29.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

