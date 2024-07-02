Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IQI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 87,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

