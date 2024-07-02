Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.34 and last traded at $47.24. 36,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 48,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78. The company has a market cap of $383.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,887,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

