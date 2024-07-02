Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 45,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,496. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $86.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.