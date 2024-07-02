Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 45,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,496. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $86.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.