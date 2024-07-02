Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Reduced by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

