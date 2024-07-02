Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 98,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,301. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.