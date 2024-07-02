Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 98,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,301. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
