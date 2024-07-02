IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.73.

IQV opened at $208.49 on Friday. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

