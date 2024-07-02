iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 511,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,380,891 shares.The stock last traded at $42.01 and had previously closed at $41.95.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.