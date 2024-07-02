iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,513 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,404,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,522,367. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2911 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

