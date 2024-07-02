iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.28. 1,327,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,670. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

