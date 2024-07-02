iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Plans Dividend of $0.91 (NASDAQ:HEWG)

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.9051 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEWG traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

