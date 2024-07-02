iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.57. 165,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 35,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.
iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.