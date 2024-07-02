iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned 0.74% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

IGEB traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.22. 219,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

