iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Sold by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,662. The company has a market cap of $399.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

