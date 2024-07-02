iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) is Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up about 17.2% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $29,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $112.77. 55,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,519. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $113.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average is $105.95.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.