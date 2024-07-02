iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Decreased by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.02. 2,028,698 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

