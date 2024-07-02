iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.47. 1,169,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

