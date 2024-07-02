iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IWTR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 284. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $32.51.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

