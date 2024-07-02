iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Short Interest Up 25.2% in June

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

PABU stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.05. 213,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,754. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1078 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

