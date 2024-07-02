iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lowered by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after buying an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.71. 456,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,953. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

