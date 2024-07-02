iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $113.04. 93,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,009. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.