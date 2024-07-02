iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Position Boosted by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 416.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,782 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 1.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 169,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

