iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,119 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.29% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,434.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

IYT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 315,119 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

