Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.94.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JACK

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 3.9 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.