Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 325,100 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JAGX

Jaguar Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 202,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. On average, analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jaguar Health

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.