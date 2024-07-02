Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 325,100 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. On average, analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.
