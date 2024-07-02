Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in June

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 436,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Jaguar Mining Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAGGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,283. The company has a market cap of $132.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 12.16%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

