JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity at JAKKS Pacific

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 10,088 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,113.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.37. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Further Reading

