James Fielding Acquires 145,441 Shares of Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) Stock

Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA – Get Free Report) insider James Fielding acquired 145,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.43 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of A$498,862.63 ($332,575.09).

James Fielding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, James Fielding 1,250,000 shares of Audeara stock.

On Thursday, May 2nd, James Fielding 1,750,000 shares of Audeara stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

About Audeara

Audeara Limited, a hearing health technology company, engages in the development and sale of personalized listening products in Australia and North America. It provides A-02 Bluetooth headphones; A-02 TV bundles; and BT01 wireless transceivers. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fortitude Valley, Australia.

