JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 544,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JCRRF remained flat at $5.22 on Tuesday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

