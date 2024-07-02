Jefferies Financial Group Boosts GSK (NYSE:GSK) Price Target to $53.00

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $52.50 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get GSK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Down 1.0 %

GSK stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,864. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GSK

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in GSK by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GSK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.