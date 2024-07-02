John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HTD stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. 101,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $21.18.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

