John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE HTD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,961. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
