Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Journey Medical Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ DERM opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.92. Journey Medical has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Journey Medical will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Journey Medical

Journey Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Journey Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Journey Medical by 687.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 194,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Journey Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

