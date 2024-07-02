JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $44.97. 46,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 236,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.