JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $44.97. 46,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 236,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65.
