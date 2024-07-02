JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

LON TSCO opened at GBX 307.30 ($3.89) on Friday. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 244.20 ($3.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 316.10 ($4.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,229.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 305.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 294.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

