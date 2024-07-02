JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.9% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 116,230 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. 5,371,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,849. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.