JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 270,388 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 104,970 shares.The stock last traded at $40.76 and had previously closed at $40.67.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $810.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,209.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

