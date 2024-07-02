Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Further Reading
