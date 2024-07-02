Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Update

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,004,600 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 2,278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,682.0 days.

Juventus Football Club Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of Juventus Football Club stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060. Juventus Football Club has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

Get Juventus Football Club alerts:

About Juventus Football Club

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.