Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Update

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,004,600 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 2,278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,682.0 days.
Juventus Football Club Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of Juventus Football Club stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060. Juventus Football Club has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.
About Juventus Football Club
