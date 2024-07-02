Kaspa (KAS) Price Up 12% This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 12% against the dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and approximately $80.97 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,086,422,914 coins and its circulating supply is 24,086,412,908 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,080,881,010.25317 with 24,080,990,577.96164 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.18230418 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $107,304,317.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

